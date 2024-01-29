Bacolor onion farmers get pheromone lures vs pests

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Agriculture (DA) in Central Luzon

recently conducted a training for the installation of Pheromone Lure to control armyworms in this town.

The training, made in barangays Santa Ines and Concepcion, was led by the High Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP) and Regional Crop Protection Center.

Members of the Bacolor Onion Farmers Association attended the activity.

The HVCDP also distributed "pheromone lure" for the farmers of the said area.

The event is part of the DA's efforts to deal with armyworms in areas with onion production.

The agency said that there is currently no reported infestation in Pampanga.

The Abe-Abe Ortelano Barangay Tinajero Farmers Association is one of the recipients of red and white onion seeds in 2022.

Central Luzon has the highest contribution, with 55 percent, to onion supply in the entire Philippines, according to the DA.