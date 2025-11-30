Baluyut is new PPC prexy

Publisher and editor Lincoln M. Baluyut has been elected president of the Pampanga Press Club (PPC).

Baluyut's two-year term will start in January 2026.

The group's elections, held at the Royce Hotel in Clark Freeport, were overseen by PPC President Emeritus and Election Committee Chairman Max Sangil, who also proclaimed the newly elected officers.

Other officers include Executive Vice President Ian O. Flora of SunStar Pampanga, Secretary Ria Isidro of Pampanga News Now, Treasurer Marna Del Rosario of the Philippine News Agency, and Auditor Cha Cayabyab of SunStar Pampanga.

The group's Board of Directors is composed of Pedok Bartolome of New Media Pampanga, Rey Navales of SunStar Pampanga, Tonette Orejas of Philippine Daily Inquirer, and Rendy Isip.

Outgoing PPC President Noel Tulabut will assume the role of chairman of the board.

Baluyut said he will continue to foster the development of the club and strengthen support and camaraderie among its members.