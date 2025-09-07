Bam to help Mabalacat in school improvement

Senator Bam Aquino has vowed to support the program of the Mabalacat City local government unit on improving public school facilities.

Aquino was joined by Mayor Geld Aquino, Vice Mayor Jun Castro, and other city government officials and school officials, during an inspection of classrooms at the Lakandula Elementary School and Dr. Adelaido C. Bernardo High School on Friday, September 5.

During the inspection, the officials discovered that several classrooms need repair.

Some school buildings were found to posing safety risks to students and teachers.

The senator said he has proposed reallocating flood control funds to classroom rehabilitation nationwide.

He reiterated that education and school infrastructure should be prioritized.

Aside from classroom improvement, the officials also discussed possible sponsorships and programs to create safer and better-equipped learning spaces.

Mayor Aquino thanked the senator for his visit and support to the people of Mabalacat.