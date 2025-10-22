Bantay Bayan members get financial aid from DSWD

Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda leads the distribution of P3,000 each financial assistance to some 2,486 Barangay Tanod members in the province.

This is under the 'Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program' (AKAP) of Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The event was held at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center, City of San Fernando on Wednesday, October 22.

"Penintun da kayu pung ditak a saup, yaku i Nanay ampo i Vice Gov. Dennis, uling balu mi a ala kayu halus sweldu," The governor told the beneficiaries.

During the activity, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) and 7th Infantry "Kaugnay" Division oriented the Bantay Bayan members regarding their role and responsibilities as barangay peacekeepers.

The provincial government also distributed food packs to the beneficiaries during the event.