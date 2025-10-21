Bantay Bayan volunteers get aid under AKAP program

Financial assistance, with a total amount of P7.8 million, were distributed to some 2,600 Bantay Bayan volunteers from six Pampanga towns, the Capitol said on Monday.

Each Bantay Bayan member received P3,000 under the Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The distribution of assistance was held during a ceremony held on October 17 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda led the event.

The governor commended the volunteers for their service in maintaining peace and order in their communities.

“You are the silent heroes of our barangays—serving not for salary, but for love of community,” Pineda said.

She reaffirmed the province’s commitment to support the community frontliners.

The provincial government said the initiative underscores efforts to honor and empower volunteers who help keep Pampanga safe.

Food packs were also distributed to the volunteers and their families during the event.