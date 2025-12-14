Barangay Bulaon wins 2025 GLF competition

Barangay Bulaon claimed the revolving trophy, P300,000 cash prize and bragging rights in this year's Giant Lantern Festival or Ligligan Parul competition held on Saturday night (September 13) at Robinsons Starmills.

The village's entry was created by Mark Niño Flores, one of the youngest and respected lantern makers in the City of San Fernando.

The giant lantern of Bulaon incorporated a design element and construction technique Flores had long wanted to try—something entirely new to the village’s entries.

"It's a surprise twist and a bold shift meant to captivate audiences," Flores said.

He added that Bulaon's giant lantern stood out among the other nine entries due to the concerted efforts and hardwork put into it by Head Electrician Ener Nicdao, Rotor Maker Arnold Flores, Assistant Electrician Ronaldaveo Aguilar, a team of 15 rotor operators and the strong support from the community.

"We gave it our 100 percent best after last year’s third-place finish, Being in the GLF is a source of deep pride. Ourcommunity has always been active in the festival, and we believe that joining yearly is part of how we preserve and honor San Fernando’s giant lantern tradition. What we in Bulaon bring is own identity—heritage carried forward through creativity," said Barangay Captain Lavernie Gopez.

Barangay Sto. Niño headed by village chief Janino Padilla and the giant lantern crafted by Byron Bondoc, retained its first runner-up trophy.

Sto Nino made history in the 2024 Giant Lantern Festival for its first-ever podium finish.

"We are happy on this finish and look forward to GLF 2026, inspired by our belief that strongest foundation—family," Padilla said.

Bondoc said it is a double seeing his daughter shine as Calulut's lantern maker in her own right. "It’s a personal victory wrapped in tradition."

Barangay Dolores, led by Allan Patio and lantern maker Teddy Aguilar, is the second runner-up, ending a podium finish brought from 2022 to 2024. "We will continue to pursue the crown with renewed determination, with faith and hope, and lifted by a community’s love," Patio said.

Barangay Calulut, headed by Jaime Capil and lantern maker Syakina Leigh Bondoc, was adjudged third runner-up.

But this is milestone for the 18-year-old Pampanga State University Civil Engineering student. Syakina, daughter of Byron Bondoc, is the youngest woman in San Fernando to create a giant lantern for the festival, infusing fresh, Gen Z-flavored ideas in her design for her award.

This year's panel of judges is composed of Consul Enunina V. Mangio, Consul to South Africa and President, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Chairperson of the Board); Architect Giuseppe Luigi Abcede, President, Heritage Conservation Society; Eric Elnar, Director and Trade Commissioner, Department of Trade and Industry; Architect Richard M. Garcia, Visionary Architecture, Inc. and United Architects of the Philippines; Alex Sabino Pineda, Los Angeles-based Fashion Designer and Jeweler; Richie Ortega Torres, Fashion Designer; Dennis Sun, Visual Artist and Editor-in-Chief, Jeepney Press; Rebecca Lim Nulud, Founder, St. Louis University Lantern Parade of Baguio City; and Dr. Rhayan Melendres, Archaeologist and Professor, University of the Philippines.