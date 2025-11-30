Barangay leaders receive assistance from Capitol

The Provincial Government of Pampanga distributed assistance to 6,947 Lupong Tagapamayapa and Purok Leaders from various towns as part of its early holiday gift-giving education campaign on vital barangay issues.

Each volunteer received ₱2,000 cash assistance, dressed chicken, hotdog packs, and a three-month supply of maintenance medicines during a series of events recently.

The provincial government implemented the program in partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

The events also included refresher sessions on mediation and conciliation procedures at the barangay level.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda led the recognition activities where she acknowledged the important role of community mediators in maintaining peace and order.

One of the beneficiaries, Gina De Luna of Consuelo, Macabebe, expressed gratitude for the provincial government’s support.

The Capitol reiterated its commitment to strengthen barangay-based justice systems and assist frontline community workers.