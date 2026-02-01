BCDA, Berthaphil advance aviation dev't in Clark, NCC

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has partnered with industrial real estate developer Berthaphil Inc. to advance the development of aviation-related industries within the Clark Aviation Capital and New Clark City in Tarlac.

The partnership was formalized through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) led by BCDA President Joshua M. Bingcang and Berthaphil President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Herman on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Under the MOU, BCDA and Berthaphil will conduct a joint study to identify opportunities for aviation-related industries and businesses in the two BCDA-managed economic zones.

The study will assess land use alignment with Clark’s master development plan, infrastructure and support requirements of potential investors, investment demand, and possible modes of cooperation.

“Berthaphil has long been a trusted partner of BCDA and a key contributor to the development of the Clark Freeport Zone,” said Bingcang. “This collaboration builds on that partnership and supports Clark’s growth as a competitive aviation and logistics hub.”

Established in 1995, Berthaphil is a private industrial estate developer within Clark, with experience in building and managing industrial parks that support export-oriented and technology-driven industries.

The company has expressed interest in expanding aviation-related business ecosystems within the Clark Civil Aviation Complex and New Clark City.

The initiative supports the Philippine Development Plan 2023–2028 priorities on infrastructure modernization, industrial diversification, and regional development. It also reinforces the government’s vision of positioning the 2,367-hectare Clark Aviation Capital as the country’s premier gateway and logistics hotspot, while advancing BCDA’s mandate to develop the 9,450-hectare New Clark City into a modern, sustainable, and globally competitive investment destination.