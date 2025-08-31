BCDA, Capitol forge pact for P50M hospital access road

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Provincial Government of Pampanga signed a memorandum of agreement for a P50 million access road leading to the Pampanga Provincial Hospital -- Clark (PPH-Clark).

The signing was led by Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and BCDA President Joshua M. Bingcang.

Bingcang said BCDA will allocate P50 million for the project while the Provincial Government of Pampanga will oversee its construction.

The project, which will start in October 2025, is expected to be completed by January 2026.

“This road project will greatly ease the burden of our people, especially those seeking medical attention. It will ensure faster and safer access to healthcare services,” said Pineda.

The hospital is located on a 9,259-square meter lot inside the Changi Gateway, Clark Global City, which is under a usufruct agreement with the Clark Development Corporation (CDC).

PPH Clark is expected to benefit more than 100,000 workers in Clark Freeport.

The provincial hospital has a 143-bed capacity. It includes 17 private rooms, 16 semi-private rooms, and 110 ward beds.

The medical center will provide full clinical services, diagnostic and ancillary procedures, as well as support and administrative operations, according to the Capitol.