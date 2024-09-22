BCDA, Korean agency forge pact for NCC development

CLARK FREEPORT — The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Agency for Administrative City Construction (NAACC) of South Korea to explore collaboration in the fields of urban planning, smart cities development, green energy, and smart administrative systems for the development of the 9,450-hectare New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

The MOU was signed by NAACC Administrator Hyeong Ryeol Kim and BCDA President Joshua M. Bingcang recently in Seoul, Korea.

“With Korea as a global frontrunner in terms of smart administrative capitals, we at BCDA are very fortunate to have NAACC as our partner to facilitate knowledge exchange and link us with experts who can help us transform New Clark City as the Philippines’ alternative national government hub. Through this MOU, we wish to replicate the successes and apply the lessons learned by Korea in relocating administrative agencies and national research and development (R&D) institutes in its administrative capital, Sejong City,” Bingcang said.

South Korea and the Philippines, through NAACC and BCDA, have set up satellite government administrative centers outside the capital to help ease traffic congestion and overpopulation in their respective metropolitan areas.

“We hope that Korea’s experience in building the Administrative City will be helpful in transforming your former military base into a dynamic and vibrant new city,” Kim said.

The MOU signing was held on the sidelines of the Global Infrastructure Cooperation Conference (GICC) 2024, one of Korea’s largest international conferences for the promotion of cooperation in infrastructure, where Bingcang revealed investment opportunities in the fields of renewable energy, clean transportation, and smart cities development, among others.

NAACC has been building the Administrative City in Sejong since 2007, as part of their government’s plan to alleviate the concentration of functions in the Seoul metropolitan area and promote balanced regional development.

Sejong serves as home to 40 central administrative agencies and 15 national research and development institutes, making it the administrative capital of Korea.