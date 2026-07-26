BCDA says Pax Silica project could generate over 130,000 high-quality jobs

More than 130,000 high-quality jobs for Filipinos could be generated from the proposed Pax Silica development in New Clark City while positioning the country as a hub for advanced manufacturing, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said on Thursday.

At a Palace press briefing, BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang said the US-led initiative could attract between US$40 billion and US$70 billion in investments once fully developed, creating opportunities for Filipino engineers, researchers, computer science graduates, and other highly skilled professionals to build their careers in the country.

“Ang layunin natin dahil alam natin napakadaming talentong magagaling dito sa ating bansa ay maging brain gain tayo ngayon imbes na brain drain,” Bingcang said.

Pax Silica is a proposed high-tech manufacturing and innovation hub under the Luzon Economic Corridor that aims to position the Philippines as a key player in global supply chains for semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), and critical minerals.

The Philippines joined the Pax Silica coalition in April as its 13th member. Since then, the coalition has expanded to more than 30 participating countries.

Bingcang said the project seeks to move the Philippines higher in the global value chain by processing locally sourced minerals such as nickel and copper into higher-value products for export instead of shipping raw materials overseas.

The proposed industrial estate will cover about 1,620 hectares within the 9,450-hectare New Clark City.

Bingcang, meanwhile, addressed some concerns raised about the project, including its environmental impact, water supply, indigenous peoples’ rights, mining, defense-related use, and legal and regulatory requirements.

He clarified that Pax Silica is envisioned as a manufacturing-driven industrial ecosystem rather than a large data center complex, noting that manufacturing offers greater potential for high-quality job creation.

“Maaaring mag-invite tayo ng data centers, but it’s not all about data centers. Unang-una po, hindi rin strong on job generation ang data center. Ang gusto natin dito is high-quality job generation kaya manufacturing businesses and companies ang target natin,” Bingcang said.

Of the at least 30 companies that have expressed interest in investing, he said only one or two are data center operators.

On water supply, Bingcang said BCDA has identified alternative sources through a proposed surface water harvesting system that will collect and store rainwater instead of extracting groundwater. The initial facility is designed to supply up to 120 million liters per day—more than the project’s estimated daily requirement of 65 million to 90 million liters—and can eventually be expanded to 300 million liters.

“Sapat iyong tubig na puwedeng pagkuhanan doon. Hindi ito groundwater extraction, kung hindi ito iyong technology na gusto naming i-propose, at kung may surplus kami, puwede ba naming i-share ito sa mga community,” he said.

Bingcang also said the project will not displace indigenous communities, noting that more than 15,000 hectares within the Clark Special Economic Zone have already been allocated for indigenous peoples in Bamban, Porac, and Floridablanca. He added that the proposed Pax Silica site is public land already titled to BCDA and designated for industrial development under the BCDA Charter enacted in 1992.

He likewise clarified that no mining activities will be conducted within the project area, explaining that the initiative aims to process critical minerals into higher-value products for advanced manufacturing industries such as semiconductors and AI.

The BCDA chief also stressed that the project is “purely commercial” and will not be used for defense-related activities.

Addressing environmental concerns, Bingcang said all project components will be required to secure Environmental Compliance Certificates (ECCs) and comply with environmental regulations before construction begins. Environmental monitoring will continue throughout implementation under the oversight of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

He added that all agreements related to the project will remain subject to Philippine laws, including the BCDA Charter and the Investors’ Lease Act.

Bingcang said BCDA remains committed to responsible and sustainable development, with at least 40 percent of the project area reserved for open spaces, parks, and green areas under its master plan.

He likewise noted that BCDA welcomes public feedback and stakeholder consultations as the project moves forward.

Asked whether implementation of the project would begin during the current administration, Bingcang said contract negotiations are expected this year, followed by the planning stage in 2027, with construction expected to begin in early 2028. | PND