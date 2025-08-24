BDO brings 'fiesta' caravan to Bulacan

BDO Unibank, together with its community banking arm BDO Network Bank, is making banking more accessible and convenient for the people of Bulacan province via its "Fiesta" caravan 2025.

FIESTA or "Financial Information and Education para sa Simpleng Tulay sa Asenso" is an initiative of BDO Unibank showcasing its commitment to actively engage with communities across the Philippines by bringing banking services closer to locals and giving them opportunities to access services.

The nationwide series of pocket events makes financial literacy accessible with games, prizes, performances, and interactive activities while teaching Filipinos how to better manage their money through different products and services that benefit individuals, families, businesses, and communities.

BDO Fiesta is more than just a celebration. It's also the bank’s way of giving back to the communities it serves by combining fun, learning, and community spirit in an exciting series of events themed "Kasiyahan, Kaalaman, at Komunidad!"

The event features live entertainment, exciting games, and giveaways facilitated by BDO’s brand ambassadors and select celebrity guests, highlighted by financial education where people learn practical money tips, explore BDO’s products and services, and gain insights on how to save, budget, invest, take charge of their financial journey and plan for the future.

The Bulacan leg kicked-off on August 19 in Baliuag with a fellowship for local media, and will be followed by mini-fiestas and a grand fiesta across the province.

The mini-fiestas will be held at the covered court of Northville 5 in Bocaue on August 30 from 9 AM to 12 noon; at the Victory Coliseum in Barangay Sampaloc, San Rafael on September 5 from 9 AM to 12:00 noon; and at the Basketball Court of Barangay Poblacion in Paombong on September 12 from 9 AM to 12 noon.

The Grand BDO Fiesta, which will feature account opening, product, service inquiries, and a thanksgiving mini-concert

will take place at SM City Baliwag on September 20 from 10 AM to 3 PM.

"With 53 branches across Bulacan and digital channels that allow customers to transact anytime, anywhere, we remain committed to supporting individuals, entrepreneurs, and local businesses—whether in city centers or remote communities where banking access is essential," BDO said.

In 2024, BDO Unibank brought its BDO Fiesta series to key locations in the Ilocos Region (Laoag, Vigan, and nearby towns) and Negros Occidental (Bacolod and surrounding towns) and this year in the Davao Region (Davao City and nearby towns) from March to April, then moved to the Bicol Region (select cities and towns in Albay, Camarines Sur, and Sorsogon) in June and July with its latest stop in the Province of Bulacan in Central Luzon.