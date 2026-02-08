BDO’s 'Kabayan Connections' campaign wins Gold Anvil plum

BDO Unibank earned a Gold Anvil Award for its “Kabayan Connections” campaign at the 61st Anvil Awards, under the Public Relations Programs – Best Use of Influencer Marketing category.

The Bank was among a select group of Gold Anvil recipients, standing out from more than 170 companies that participated in the prestigious awards organized by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP).

Anchored on credible brand ambassadors and influencers, the campaign delivered timely financial and security tips to overseas Filipinos and their families back home.

Piolo Pascual brought depth and institutional trust to the campaign, drawing from his two decades of authentic partnership with BDO.

Meanwhile, Small Laude, together with content creators Christian Antolin and Justine Luzares, used light, relatable storytelling to simplify banking concepts and make financial conversations more approachable.

More than promoting products, Kabayan Connections focused on building emotional trust. By reflecting the shared realities and aspirations of overseas Filipinos, the campaign fostered meaningful engagement, strengthened financial inclusion reinforcing BDO’s Alagang Kabayan commitment and its genuine care for Filipinos, wherever they may be.