Be at airport 3 hours before flight, BI reminds Holy Week travelers

MANILA – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) is reminding Holy Week travelers to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their scheduled flights and ensure that required travel documents are ready to avoid delays.

Among the required documents for outbound and inbound passengers is the eTravel clearance that may be filled out via the website eTravel.gov.ph or via the eGovPH super app at least 72 hours before the flight.

Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the BI is expecting a surge in passenger volume during the peak travel period in major international airports.

Ninoy Aquino International Airport operator New NAIA Infra Corp. said it expects some 1.35 million passengers from March 28 to April 5 (Easter Sunday).

“Our officers are fully deployed to ensure smooth and efficient processing, but we strongly advise the public to arrive early and come prepared with complete documents,” Viado said.

Meanwhile, foreign nationals who have stayed in the Philippines for more than six months are reminded to secure their Emigration Clearance Certificates prior to departure.

Registered foreigners holding ACR I-Cards (Alien Certificate of Registration Identity Cards) are advised to obtain their reentry permits ahead of time from BI offices or the BI one-stop shop at NAIA.

Filipino government workers traveling abroad, even for personal purposes, are required to present a travel authority from their agencies.

Minors traveling alone or not with their parents must have a travel clearance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Viado said early processing of requirements helps decongest airport queues and ensures a more seamless travel.

He assured the e-gates system is operational, which significantly reduces processing time and enhances efficiency at immigration counters. (PNA)