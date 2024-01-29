Bedridden elderly in Angeles City get help

ANGELES CITY -- The city government here started the house-to-house distribution of P3,000 financial assistance and Vitamin C supplements to senior citizens in Barangay Cutcut on January 29, 2024.

The elderly, including 531 registered bedridden and those aging 90-99 years old from the 33 barangays, will receive cash aid and Vitamin C supplements.

The beneficiaries will also be inoculated with free anti-flu vaccines.

Apart from assistance and free vaccines, bedridden elderly and 90-99-year-olds will also receive free medical check-ups and laboratory tests.

These examinations will be provided by the City Health Office and Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr., said this program is aimed to help the seniors including the bedridden and 90-99 years old.

Members of the Office for the Senior Citizens Affairs, headed by Eduardo Torres, led the distribution of the assistance.

Torres said that this initiative started in 2019 when Lazatin assumed office.

It is only during Lazatin’s stint that registered seniors received cash aid and Vitamins C.