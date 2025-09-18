Local News

Bedridden seniors in Lubao receive assistance from LGU

Mayor Esmie Pineda and Councilor Jayson Victorino visit bedridden seniors in Lubao town to deliver assistance provided by the provincial government. Pampanga PIO photo
Lubao Mayor Esmie Pineda recently led the distribution of assistance to bedridden senior citizens in the town.

The local government unit (LGU) implemented the program in partnership with the provincial government of Pampanga, under the leadership of Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda.

The Capitol said Mayor Pineda, joined by Councilor Jayson Victorino, delivered grocery food packs, ?3,000 cash incentives, and additional items such as diapers and wheelchairs to elderly residents.

The provincial government added that the mayor directed the local government to ensure continuous medical support for bedridden seniors, including medicines, oxygen tanks, and nebulizers.

She also wants to ensure adequate supply of essential drugs at the municipal and barangay health centers.

“The welfare of our elderly must always come first. They are the foundation of our families and communities, and it is our duty to give back for their sacrifices,” Mayor Pineda added.

The provincial government said that Governor Pineda and Vice Governor Pineda prioritize the welfare of senior citizens.

