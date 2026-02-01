Benefit Concert for farmers, held in Holy Angel University

National artists light up the stage at ‘ATING MUSIKA: A Musical Odyssey’, an epic benefit concert held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at the Holy Angel University (HAU) Piazza.

In line with its theme ‘BINHI: Ani Ng Ating Lahi’, the charity concert for Kapampangan farmers was organized by the HAU – University Student Council (HAU-USC) on the last day of the four-day University Days 2026 of the institution.

The ticket proceeds will go directly to support the Aeta farming community of Taric, Villa Maria, Porac, Pampanga.

Adonis Cayanan, HAU-USC President, expressed his gratitude to everyone who supported the university's ‘grandest annual event.'

“In the first place, this is our goal on why we organize the University Days: to help our Filipino farmers and advance the discussion to our Filipino farmers”, Cayanan said. "The objective of the activities is to ‘make all of the people aware of the difficulties that the farmers are experiencing and hope that the government could promote or advance the laws or reforms in our government that could help our Filipino farmers."

This year’s event had major changes, compared from the previous years, with more sponsorships from bigger brands and top-notch OPM acts.

The concert had the winner of ALAB: Battle of the Bands as the opening act and followed by ‘Sentri’ and ‘Drive of Daydreams’. Next to them were Apo Hiking Society, performing their iconic songs like ‘Batang Bata Ka Pa’, ‘Yakap sa Dilim’, ‘Panalangin’, and ‘When I Met You’.

In addition to these classics, they also performed a modernized folk songs medley that became a crowd’s favorite.

'This Band' performed after APO Hiking Society, their renowned heartbreak songs ‘Di Na Babalik’, ‘Hindi Na Nga’, and ‘Kahit Ayaw Mo Na’ which made the audience emotional.

Sunkissed Lola as the next performers, lifted everybody’s spirits up with their songs, ‘White Toyota’, ‘KAMEHAMEHA’, ‘Paki Sabi’, and ‘Pasilyo’.

Finally, the energy was fueled by the most anticipated act, Yeng Constantino. The classic OPM hits ‘Hawak Kamay’ and ‘Ikaw’ showed off the Philippine’s Pop Rock Royalty’s flawless vocals.

Constantino even sang her fan-favorite song ‘Chinito’ to a fan. She closed the concert with her song ‘Salamat’, accompanied with a firework display.

The HAU – University Student Council assured of a ‘bigger and grander’ University Days ahead.

The event allowed everyone time to take a break from their responsibilities and enjoy the talent, skills, and knowledge at the same time, honor the Filipino farmers. Vianca Ramoneda