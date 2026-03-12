Betis sculptors to stage Lenten exhibit in CSF

Famous wood sculptors from Betis District in Guagua town will hold a Lenten art exhibition titled “Dukit ning Maleldo” from March 27 to April 12, 2026 at Matuang Bale Café and Art Studio in the City of San Fernando.

The exhibit will feature the sculptures of Mandukit Artesano Sta. Ursula (MASU), a group of Kapampangan artisans known for crafting religious images and ecclesiastical sculptures.

Organizers describe the exhibit as a presentation of tradition, devotion, and artistry, highlighting Kapampangan craftsmanship through a curated collection of holy images and religious sculptures.

The event will showcase the work of local sculptors and the artistry involved in producing sacred images commonly associated with religious devotion and church traditions.

“Dukit ning Maleldo,” translated as Lenten carving, will run for more than two weeks at the said venue.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and Philippine Tourism will assist the organizers in the project.