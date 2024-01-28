BFAR set to construct marine hatchery in CL

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO- The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) led a groundbreaking ceremony for the Legislated Multi-Purpose Marine Hatchery in Barangay Quinawan, Bagac town, Bataan over the weekend.

The event was led by BFAR Region 3 Regional Director Wilfredo Cruz, who was also the representative of the agency's national director, Demosthenes R. Escoto.

The project was made possible by Republic Act 11912 or “An Act Establishing a Multi-Species Marine Hatchery in the Municipality of Bagac, Bataan.”

Department of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel thanked the provincial government of Bataan, local government of Bagac, BFAR, and Department of Environment and Natural Resources for their cooperation in this initiative.

DA Central Luzon Regional Executive Director Crispulo G. Bautista Jr. read Laurel's message during the ceremony.

Laurel mentioned the "important" role of SHAREMAX Holdings Inc. in providing one hectare of land for the establishment of the hatchery.

This P30-million project aims to improve the capacity of aquafarm operators in Bataan in a bid to meet the demand for fish seed.

The hatchery is expected to be the main source of milkfish fry, seabass fry, giant freshwater prawn or lobster seed stocks, and other high-value species such as pompano, grouper, and red snapper.

The hatchery will also feature environment-friendly operations and new technology such as hybrid-design, solar-powered equipment, water treatment disposals, and innovative breeding tanks for bangus.

The hatchery design may serve as a guide to other operators in the fish hatchery sector.