Bhevs asks other victims to come out, seek justice

An emotional Bhevs Navarro, a social media content creator, thanked the Philippine National Police (PNP) following the arrest of William Meria Corre, her alleged assailant.

Navarro appealed to other alleged victims not to be afraid to come forward and seek justice.

The vlogger shared that she continues to live with the trauma of her experience, saying there are times she cannot sleep and still hears Corre’s voice.

She also expressed hope that authorities will recover the suspect’s mobile phone, which she believes contain recordings that may help other alleged victims.

Brigadier General Jess B. Mendez hailed Navarro’s courage, saying her decision to speak out inspired other alleged victims to come forward.

He revealed that police had been tracking Corre before his arrest.

Mendez said the suspect underwent standard custodial procedures, including a drug test.

Mendez also disclosed that Corre allegedly admitted the sexual assault case in Angeles City and robbery incidents.

The regional director clarified that the informant received the ₱500,000 reward offered by PRO3. This amount excludes ₱100,000 reward pledged by Congressman Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr..

He also thanked the media and the public for their cooperation.

Mendez said their support was instrumental in the suspect’s arrest less than 24 hours after the public appeal was released.