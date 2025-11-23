BI deports 23 Chinese linked to illegal POGO ops, cyber fraud

TWENTY-THREE Chinese nationals involved in the activities of illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) and cyber fraud have been deported, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025.

In a statement, Alexi Val Arciaga, chief of the BI’s deportation and implementation unit, said the foreign nationals boarded a Philippine Airlines flight bound for the Shanghai Pudong International Airport early Friday morning.

Meanwhile, BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the removal of the 23 deportees reaffirms the administration’s resolve to cleanse the country of foreign nationals involved in illegal activities.

It is also in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to intensify the crackdown on illegal offshore gaming operators and foreign-linked criminal syndicates.

“As long as illegal online gaming facilities and scam hubs persist, our enforcement operations will continue. The public can expect more arrests and deportations in the days ahead. We will ensure that those who violate our laws are removed without delay,” he said.

The deportation follows the recent enactment of the Anti-Pogo Law, signed by the President on Oct. 23, which imposes stricter penalties and strengthens the government’s authority to shut down illegal gaming hubs and related scam operations.

The BI said the new law further empowers enforcement agencies to decisively address crimes associated with offshore gaming, including human trafficking, cyber fraud and illegal employment. / PNA