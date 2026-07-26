BI stands by statement on Romualdez’s canceled travel plans

MANILA – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Saturday stood by its earlier statement regarding the supposed trip of Leyte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez that did not push through.

In a news release, BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado rejected allegations that the BI disseminated false or misleading information.

“We remain committed to providing honest, accurate, and responsible public information while respecting due process and the constitutional rights of all persons," he said.

On July 21, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said the agency received information that the former House of Representatives Speaker had travel plans “that did not push through.”

“The concerned party’s camp is aware of the existing derogatory records and the applicable restrictions. Should there be any actual attempt to depart, the Bureau will enforce the law accordingly,” Sandoval said.

In response, Romualdez’s camp, through its counsels, asked the BI to retract Sandoval’s statement as it “unfairly created the impression” that he was fleeing.

Romualdez was granted permission to leave in April for medical concerns, but the Sandiganbayan 7th Division issued him a Precautionary Hold Departure Order.

“The Bureau's response referred to information available to the Bureau at the time and was issued solely in response to legitimate media inquiries. The Bureau did not initiate the public discussion on the matter,” Viado said.

"The Bureau of Immigration will continue to perform its mandate professionally, impartially and in accordance with the law. Our actions and public statements will always be anchored on verified facts, good governance, and the rule of law." (PNA)