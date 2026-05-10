Big-time drug peddler yields P6.8M shabu

A "big-time" drug peddler involved in the bulk distribution of various illegal drugs across Metro Manila and Pampanga was arrested on Friday, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said on Saturday.

One kilo of shabu worth P6.8 million was seized from the suspect identified as Anton, a 44-year-old native of Pampanga.

Anton was arrested during a buy-bust operation at around 7:10 p.m. in Barangay Don Bosco, Paranaque.

The agency recovered from Anton's possession two pieces of plastic bags containing more or less 1,000 grams, one smartphone, one digital weighing scale, and the marked money used by the undercover agent.

PDEA said Anton is involved in the proliferation of assorted drugs such as shabu, ecstasy and ketamine in Metro Manila and Pampanga.

"Anton is a native of Pampanga and was previously incarcerated for drug cases. It took our operatives three weeks to secure a drug deal with him", PDEA said.

The suspect was detained at PDEA-3 facility, while the confiscated illegal substances will undergo qualitative and quantitative analysis.

Charges for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) of Republic Act 9165, is now being prepared against Anton.