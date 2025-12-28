Local News

'Boga' hurts 2 kids in CL

Local News Official
Local News OfficialSunStar File Photo
Published on

Two children were injured ahead of the New Year’s celebration due to the use of 'boga'.

According to the Department of Health–Central Luzon (DOH-3), the victims, including one in Pampanga, are aged 9 and 11.

The children reportedly sustained eye injuries after using 'boga', a device prohibited by the Philippine National Police.

Despite the early reported cases, DOH-3 said the number of firecracker-related injuries remains lower compared to the same period last year.

Authorities continue to urge the public to stop using prohibited firecrackers to prevent injuries.

