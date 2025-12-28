'Boga' hurts 2 kids in CL

Two children were injured ahead of the New Year’s celebration due to the use of 'boga'.

According to the Department of Health–Central Luzon (DOH-3), the victims, including one in Pampanga, are aged 9 and 11.

The children reportedly sustained eye injuries after using 'boga', a device prohibited by the Philippine National Police.

Despite the early reported cases, DOH-3 said the number of firecracker-related injuries remains lower compared to the same period last year.

Authorities continue to urge the public to stop using prohibited firecrackers to prevent injuries.