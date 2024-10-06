Bong Pineda supports VM Geld Aquino's team

MABALACAT CITY — Businessman and philanthropist Rodolfo “Bong” Pineda has vowed support to the tandem of Vice Mayor Geld Aquino and First Councilor Jun Castro who are running for the city's mayor and vice mayor respectively.

The duo, together with their slate for councilor, filed their respective certificates of candidacy on Saturday, October 5.

The candidates for councilor include Councilor Elizabeth Pineda, Patricia Acorda, Board Member Benny Jocson, Victor Rene V. Ong, Ignacio Miguel M. Morales, Marvin M. Tolentino, Graham Lee C. Tapion, Eroll Jake M. Soliven and Stephen R. Aurelio.

Pineda said he has chosen Aquino as his bet for mayor due to the latter’s clean track record and style of public service.

“Tutulungan ko ng mabuti itong grupo na ito sa kampanya kasi malinis naman siya (Aquino),” said Pineda.

Aquino and Castro will oppose incumbent Mayor Cris Garbo and her daughter, incumbent Board Member Win-Win Garbo, who are yet to announce which of the positions will they be seeking in the upcoming election.

Garbo’s reelection bid is being questioned, as some political analysts argue that he has already served his full three term of office.

He assumed office in 2017 after the disqualification of formed mayor Boking Morales. Garbo was subsequently elected in the 2019 and 2022 polls.

Garbo is a known ally of the Pineda family until its patriarch endorsed Aquino for the upcoming polls.

Pineda said he had seen the changes in the personal and political traits of Garbo, which led him to decide to support another candidate.

“Marami ‘yan ginawa kaya ako lumalabas para sabihin ang ugali niya. Sa performance, may mga nagawa naman siya maganda pero may ginawa rin siya na hindi tama,” he said.

Aquino said the support of the Pineda patriarch will boost their candidacy in the upcoming polls.

“Malaking pasalamat po kay Tatay Bong Pineda at sa buong pamilya dahil ito pong pagsuporta ni Tatay ay nagbibigay ng malakas na impluwensya sa ating kandidatura para maipanalo natin sa laban sa 2025,” said Aquino.

If elected, the mayoralty bet vowed to work for a clean and efficient service to the people, particularly on the sector of health and the senior citizens.