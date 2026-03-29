'Botika sa Barangay’ eyed in Pampanga

The provincial government is studying the possibility of establishing “botika sa barangay” (village pharmacies) to make medicines more accessible to Kapampangans, the Capitol said.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda raised the proposal during a medical mission in Lubao on Friday, where more than 1,000 patients received healthcare services under the “Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program.”

The project is aimed to ensure immediate access to medicines, especially during emergencies or when residents run out of maintenance medications.

The governor also bared other programs including regular medical missions conducted in different municipalities.

Residents may avail of free medicines worth up to ₱20,000 in all district hospitals through the YAKAP Program of PhilHealth.

The provincial government urged patients are encouraged to take advantage of these services.

Aside from free consultations, the Capitol said patients who attended the medical mission also received free maintenance medicines and food packs.