Broadcaster Maureen Gepte-Castro writes 30

Family, friends, colleagues, and members of the local media community are mourning the passing of Maureen Gepte-Castro, former general manager of GNN TV 44 Pampanga and longtime host of the Kapampangan television talk show Personalan.

Gepte-Castro passed away on May 23, 2026, at the age of 69.

Maureen was known for her work as a Salesian educator, an EDSA People Power I activist, a broadcaster, entrepreneur, wife, and mother.

Throughout her career, Gepte Castro dedicated years of service to education, community broadcasting, and public engagement, earning respect from colleagues and viewers.

In a tribute, loved ones expressed gratitude for her meaningful life and contributions in the fields of education, media, and community service.

They remembered her leadership, commitment to public communication, and the positive impact she made on many people throughout the years.

Wake services are being held at the Capilla de Devociones and Capilla de Recuerdos of the San Fernando Memorial Gardens in Barangay San Agustin, City of San Fernando, Pampanga. Interment details have yet to be announced.

Family and friends have also requested prayers for the eternal repose of her soul.