Building collapse deaths now at 28

The number of fatalities from the building collapse in Barangay Balibago has risen to 28 after another individual was extricated from the rubble on Saturday, June 6, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Central Luzon said.

Rescue, retrieval, and clearing operations continue at the collapse site.

Responders worked to locate and recover additional victims, Mayor Jon Lazatin said.

Heavy equipment remained deployed in the area to remove the debris and open access routes to support the ongoing operations.

Despite persistent rains in the area, emergency response teams and heavy equipment operators maintained full operations at the site.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported that 40 percent of the rubble had been cleared as of June 6, allowing responders access to numerous sections of the collapsed structure.

The Unified Command continued to oversee debris-clearing activities to ensure safer and efficient rescue and retrieval operations.

Authorities have not yet released information regarding the identities of the latest fatality or the total number of individuals still unaccounted for.