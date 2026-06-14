Bulacan river overflows but Angat level still below operating level

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan – Heavy rains caused by the southwest monsoon and the onset of the rainy season on Saturday night inundated several places in Bulacan, even causing the Marilao River to overflow.

However, it failed to raise the water elevation of Angat Dam, located in Norzagaray. It is the source of 97 percent of Metro Manila's potable water.

Data from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) showed that the water elevation of Angat Dam as of 6 a.m. Sunday was at 167.80 meters compared to the previous day's 168.10m.

Angat’s minimum operating level is 180m.

"The drop in the dam's water elevation was recorded despite the scattered heavy rain showers experienced in the different parts of Bulacan on Saturday night," PDRRMO chief Manuel Lukban said in an interview.

Marilao Mayor Jem Sy confirmed to the Philippine News Agency in a text message that the Marilao River overflowed on Saturday night, forcing several residents to seek shelter at an evacuation center.

However, the flood caused by the river overflow subsided a few hours later and the evacuees eventually returned to their homes. (PNA)