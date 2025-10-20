CAAP grounds Woodland after Tarlac plane crash

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said it has grounded the operations of Woodland Airpark following the crash of an ultralight aircraft in Concepcion, Tarlac on Saturday, October 18, 2025, which resulted in two fatalities.

CAAP Director Raul Del Rosario said Acting Department of Transportation (DOTR) Secretary Giovanni Lopez has also ordered the conduct of a safety and operations audit to assess the airworthiness of the aircraft and the operator’s compliance with aviation safety standards.

Under the Philippine Civil Aviation Regulations (PCAR), ultralight aircraft fall under the category of Non-Certificated Type Aircraft and is authorized for recreational purposes only, the agency said.

The aircraft is restricted to operate within their designated Flying Club Aerodrome, limited to a maximum altitude of 800 feet and must be conducted strictly under Visual Flight Rules (VFR) conditions, the CAAP added.

The agency stressed that it will take appropriate action against any individual or organization found to have violated existing aviation safety laws and operational guidelines.