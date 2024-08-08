Canadian with 'fake' visa nabbed in Clark

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO – The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Wednesday that a Canadian national was recently arrested at the Clark International Airport on August 3 for an alleged "fake" Philippine visa.

In its report, the BI said Nelson John Amos, 64, was intercepted before he could board an HK Express flight last Saturday.

According to Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, Amos was arrested after the immigration officer who processed his documents noticed that the Alien Certificate of Registration (ACR) I-Card presented by the passenger was not recognized or reflected in the BI’s automated travel control system.

Authorities later found out that the holder of the passenger’s ACR I-Card number was a Korean national with a different name and date of birth. An examination of the ACR I-Card and visa of the foreigners by BI anti-fraud personnel showed that these documents were counterfeit.

The BI said that Amos later admitted that he bought the fake travel documents from a fixer who charged P40,000 as processing and service fees. He received the ACR I-Card and his passport with the fake visa barely a week after he gave the money.

He also insisted he was not aware that these travel documents were counterfeit, according to authorities.

"He is now detained at our custodial facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings," Tansingco said.