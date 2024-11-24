Capas court prohibits landfill case discussion

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — A court in Capas, Tarlac, has warned parties involved in the Kalangitan waste facility case and the media to observe the sub judice rule, which prohibits public discussions of ongoing judicial proceedings.

Presiding Judge Ronald T. Haban of Capas Regional Trial Court Branch 66 issued the reminder to plaintiff Victor O. Hontiveros of Metro Clark Waste Management and defendants Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President Agnes Devanadera, and Bases Conversion and Development Authority President Joshua “Jake” Bingcang.

The court noted that the case has been widely discussed in social media and local newspapers.

“This court finds it necessary to remind the parties and all concerned of the sub judice rule. The sub judice rule restricts public comments and disclosures about ongoing judicial proceedings to avoid prejudgement, undue influence on the court, or obstruction of justice. A violation of this rule may constitute indirect contempt under Sec. 3(d), Rule 71 of the Rules of Court,” the order read.

