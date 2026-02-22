Capitol allots P23M for brgy patrol trikes

The Pampanga Provincial Government has allocated ₱23.76 million from its Peace and Order Fund for the procurement of 198 barangay patrol tricycles.

Of the total units procured, 44 patrol tricycles were turned over to different villages in Lubao town recently.

The event was led by Governor Lilia Pineda and Lubao Mayor Esmeralda Pineda, along with members of the provincial board and municipal council.

Barangay captains received the keys of the vehicles and signed deeds of donation during the ceremony.

According to the Capitol, the sidecars of the patrol tricycles were produced locally through community participation under the Sustainable Livelihood Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Governor Pineda said the sidecars were manufactured by local fabricators’ associations that received seed capital through the program.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako kay PBBM at kay Secretary Gatchalian dahil ang mga sidecar na ito ay bunga ng community participation. Binigyan po ng Sustainable Livelihood Program ang ating mga kababayan upang makagawa ng mga sidecar. Napakalaking tulong po nito dahil napakarami ang nabigyan ng trabaho,” Pineda said.

The provincial government said the 44 units distributed in Lubao are part of a province-wide rollout that will eventually cover all 505 barangays in Pampanga.

Mayor Pineda said the vehicles will be used by Bantay Bayan personnel.

“Sobrang kailangan po namin ito. Hindi naman namin ito ni-request—kusang ibinigay ni Nanay para sa mga Bantay Bayan. Halos 24 hours po silang naka-duty kaya napakahalaga na may magagamit sila sa kanilang pag-ikot,” the mayor said.

According to the Capitol, the patrol tricycles are intended to improve barangay response capability, increase visibility, and support peace and order operations across the province.