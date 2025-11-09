Capitol assures disaster preparedness amid 'Uwan'

Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda has on Saturday conducted an inspection of disaster response equipment, assuring the public that the provincial government's logistics and manpower will be deployed amid the onslaught of Super Typhoon Uwan.

Pineda inspected the fire trucks, dump trucks, rescue boats, and other disaster response equipment at the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) compound to ensure that all assets are in good working condition for possible emergency operations.

The vice governor instructed rescue personnel to follow safety protocols during operations.

The Provincial Command and Control Center has also been activated and now conducting real-time tracking of the storm and the situation in coastal barangays through the Capitol’s CCTV system.

The Capitol reported that in Barangay San Juan Baño, at the foot of Mt. Arayat, village officials conducted virtual testing of early warning devices such as sirens.

Barangay and town leaders also hecked landslide sensors installed on the mountain to anticipate possible ground movement.