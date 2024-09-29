Capitol holds animal vax in San Simon

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Provincial Government of Pampanga held a vaccination of some 300 cats and dogs in San Simon town over the weekend.

The event is in line with the celebration of World Rabies Day last Friday, September 27.

Personnel from the Provincial Veterinary Office led the vaccination drive that aimed to prevent cases of rabies.

Fourth District Board Member Pol Balingit represented the governor in the said event which highlighted the importance of proper animal care and rabies prevention.

“The event also featured lectures on rabies and responsible pet ownership by Dr. Amelito Canlas of the Department of Health- Central Luzon, PESU Pampanga Head Jolly Garcia, and Provincial Animal Rabies Coordinator Jasmin Manlutac,” the provincial government stated.

As of September 2024, the Pampanga Provincial Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit has recorded some 17,260 animal bite cases in Pampanga.