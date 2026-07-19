Capitol honors rescuers in AC building collapse

The Capitol, through the Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), honored rescuers and responders who took part in rescue operations following the building collapse in Angeles City last month.

The event is part of the observance of National Disaster Resilience Month this July.

The provincial government said the recognition program was led by the PDRRMO to acknowledge the responders' bravery and dedication in saving lives.

The Capitol added that responders from Angeles City, Apalit, Arayat, Bacolor, the City of San Fernando, Guagua, Mabalacat City, Minalin, Porac, Sta. Ana, and PDRRMO received Certificates of Recognition, go bags, and first aid kits.

Angeles City DRRMO Head Francis Pangilinan thanked Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda for the support throughout the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) Region III conducted a psychosocial debriefing for the responders to help in safeguarding their mental and emotional well-being following the operation.

Provincial Government Executive Assistant Angelina Blanco, Board Member Cherry Manalo, and Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Region III Officer-in-Charge Regional Director Shelby Cruz graced the event.