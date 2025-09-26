Capitol: MOKA awards nominations now open

The provincial government of Pampanga has opened the nominations for the Most Outstanding Kapampangan Awards (MOKA) 2025.

MOKA, led by the Moka Awards Committee, is the highlight of the week-long founding anniversary celebration of Pampanga known as “Aldo Ning Kapampangan.”

The event is set for December 11, the founding date of the province, capped by the MOKA awards night.

MOKA has honored more than 400 Pampanga residents in various fields.

Nominees for MOKA must be Kapampangan by blood or by birth; having personal accomplishments and/or body of work/s that have contributed to the betterment of the Kapampangan race, and having overwhelming achievements in the chosen field that enhances the honor and reputation of the Kapampangan people.

Nineteen categories for the MOKA awardees are up for grabs.

These include law enforcement, education, parenthood, sports, government service, business and entrepreneurship, religion, visual arts, performing arts, culture and heritage, agriculture, science and technology, mass media, youth service, judicial service, and social services.

Part of the categories is the Outstanding Honorary Kapampangan Award, which is given to a deserving non-Kapampangan every year who has rendered remarkable services in the province.

This year, the awards committee included a new category for Kapampangan overseas workers.