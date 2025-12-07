Capitol opens second dialysis center in Apalit

The Provincial Government of Pampanga has opened the Provincial Dialysis Center II in Apalit town.

The new facility is expected to improve access to life-saving treatment for kidney patients in the province, the provincial government said.

Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Apalit Mayor Jun Tetangco, and other officials led the inauguration of the dialysis center with officials from the Department of Health, PhilHealth, and other government agencies.

The provincial government said the facility will serve patients from Apalit and nearby towns.

The Capitol added that the center can accommodate more than 200 patients daily.

The project is under a Public-Private Partnership involving the Provincial Government, the Apalit local government unit, B. Braun Corp., and Jose B. Lingad Memorial Hospital.

The DPWH alloted P30 million for the building, while the DOH provided 40 dialysis machines and a water reverse osmosis system.

The land, where the facility is situated, was donated by Jen Tetangco, the provincial government said.

Dialysis treatment is free through PhilHealth, according to the Capitol.

More provincial dialysis centers are being developed in Pampanga’s First and Third Districts to expand healthcare services across the province, the provincial government said.