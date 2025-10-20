Cardinal Ambo installed in titular church in Rome

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, one of the 21 new cardinals appointed by the late Pope Francis on October 6, 2024, was formally installed on Sunday, October 19, as the titular head of the Church of the Transfiguration of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Rome.

This follows the tradition of Cardinals being given titular churches around Rome to highlight their relationship with the Pope and the Diocese of Rome.

Built in 1936 in the Monteverde Nuovo district, the Church of the Transfiguration had only one other titular cardinal before David.

Before Cardinal David, the late Cardinal Pedro Rubiano Sáenz of Bogotá was assigned to the church.

The installation ceremony also confirmed David’s membership in the clergy of Rome, symbolizing his close bond with the Pope and the Catholic Church in Italy.

In his homily, the Kapampangan prelate called on the faithful to pray for peace in the Philippines amid public outrage over alleged widespread corruption in government.

He also underscored the importance of perseverance in faith, reminding believers that true strength comes not from human effort but from God’s power dwelling within them.

David was formally inducted into the College of Cardinals on December 7, 2024.