Cardinal David to lead Virgen de los Remedios mass in LA

The 69th Canonical Coronation Anniversary of Virgen de los Remedios will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on Sunday, September 14, 2025, with a procession and Mass, to be led by Cardinal Pablo Virgilio Cardinal David.

The event will also mark the Pilgrimage of Hope, with the Cathedral designated as a place of prayer for Jubilee 2025, and the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

The procession will start at 3 p.m. from the North Plaza (Freeway 101 side).

Participants are asked to wear traditional national costumes, or red in honor of the Holy Cross.

Ladies and children may bring floral bouquets to be offered to the Virgen de los Remedios after the Mass at the Cathedral Plaza.

Cardinal David, the second Kapampangan to be elevated to the College of Cardinals after Cardinal Rufino Jiao Santos, will lead the mass. David and Santos are both natives of Guagua.

David will be joined by three Los Angeles auxiliary bishops — Alex Aclan, Mathew Elshoff, and Marc Trudeau, and Filipino priests from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

Music will be provided by the 50-member St. Nicholas Parish Choir under the direction of Dr. Nove Deypalan, with seminarians from St. John Seminary assisting at the Mass.