CBCP, DOH launch ‘SimbaKalusugan’

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines CPCB and the Department of Health (DOH) recently launched “SimbaKalusugan,” program that brings healthcare directly to parish communities.

The project was implemented by CBCP and DOH in partnership with local hospitals and healthcare networks.

The event was led by Bishop Reynaldo Evangelista, chairman of the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Health Care (ECHC), at Imus Cathedral and Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic School in Cavite.

DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa introduced “SimbaKalusugan,” during the third National Hospital Chaplaincy Conference last year.

The program is expected to further strengthen the relationship between the church and the DOH in promoting health in the community.

Coinciding with the Unveiled during the 34th World Day of the Sick, the event gathered patients, volunteers, healthcare professionals, and participants from Metro Manila and nearby Calabarzon provinces.

Following the cathedral celebration, a medical mission at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic School offered free consultations, medicine, dental services, chest X-rays, HIV screening, counseling, and education on chronic illnesses and mental health.

“This represents more than just a healthcare initiative—it embodies the Gospel’s call to serve the suffering and marginalized,” said Camillian Fr. Dan Cancino, ECHC executive secretary.

“These weren’t just medical services—they were acts of mercy, dignity restored, and hope renewed for individuals who often face barriers to basic healthcare. And it does not end in Imus, Cavite,” he added.