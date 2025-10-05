CCA, Yokohama forge scholarship agreement

The City College of Angeles (CCA) has recently forged a scholarship agreement with Yokohama Tire Philippines, Inc. (YTPI).

The memorandum of agreement (MOA) was signed by Angeles City Mayor Jon Lazatin and YTPI President Atsushi Funayama.

The two officials were joined by CCA head Jenneth E. Sarmiento and Nishimon Masatsugu of YTPI, who acted as witnesses during the MOA signing.

As part of the ceremony, two CCA students — Mae Anne Guibo and Vrenz Llyr Matibag— were announced as YTPI scholars.

The city government said that the scholarship includes comprehensive support, including full tuition and fees coverage, access to summer classes, a monthly allowance, and a book allowance per semester.

To maintain eligibility, scholars must uphold high academic performance and exemplary conduct, the local government added.

"YTPI may even offer employment opportunities to scholars after graduation, creating a direct pathway from education to industry placement," the city government also said.

Lazatin urged the scholars to "illustrate their true Angeleño traits --- resilience, respect, and other commendable qualities—to their benefactors, highlighting the importance of representing the city’s values in every pursuit."