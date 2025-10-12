CDC director, mayor join Air Force reserve force

A lawyer and director of Clark Development Corporation (CDC) and a mayor in Pampanga have recently completed the Philippine Air Force reservist training.

Lawyer Nicolette Henson, a member of the CDC Board of Directors; and Floridablanca Mayor Michael Galang joined the Basic Citizen Military Training (BCMT) Sandigan ng Lipunan, Iaangat at Mamayani para sa Bayan (Salimbay) Class 2025 Bravo, conducted by the 2nd Air Reserve Center under the Air Force Reserve Command.

Henson and Galang both earned the rank of sergeant after completing the BCMT.

Henson ranked eighth in the class after an average grade of 90.28 percent.

She and her Flight Echo teammates also received citations for Best in Land Navigation and Map Reading, and Best in Team Building Exercises during the Field Training Exercise (FTX) component.

A lawyer by profession, Henson graduated cum laude with a degree in Mass Communication from St. Scholastica’s College Manila. She earned her Juris Doctor from the Arellano University School of Law.

Henson also completed executive programs at Harvard Business School.

Before joining the CDC Board in 2023, she worked as a news anchor and correspondent for CLTV36, CNN Philippines and 9TV. She also gained national recognition as Binibining Pilipinas 2010 Second Runner-Up and Miss World Philippines 2011 First Princess.

For his part, Mayor Galang said he is honored and proud to be part of the PAF Reserve Force.

"Ninais po natin na maging reservist sa ating hangarin na mas lalong mapaglingkuran ang ating bayan at mahikayat ang ating mga kababayan lalo na ng mga kabataan na makibahagi din dito," the mayor said.

“Walang ibang magmamalasakit sa Bansang Pilipinas kung hindi tayong mga Pilipino," Galang added. "Sa huli, tayo tayo din ang magtutulungan para sa ating dakilang bayan."

BCMT Salimbay course, held from July 27 to October 11, 2025, concluded with a graduation ceremony at the Gaerlan Auditorium in Clark Air Force City.

A total of 72 trainees completed the program, which drew professionals from law, medicine, engineering, architecture, agriculture, veterinary science, public service, and business.

The training aims to instill discipline, leadership, and civic responsibility among reservists.

Major General Pablo Rustria Jr., Commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, served as guest of honor and speaker during the ceremony.

The graduates were inducted by Colonel Michael Odylon Romero, founding

chairman of the Association of Reservists and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines Inc. (ARRAPI).

Colonel Marc Anthony Yambing, Commanding Officer of the 2nd Air Reserve Center, led the training.