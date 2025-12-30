CDC, DOLE extend help to Charter Link employees

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC), in coordination with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), has provided assistance to employees affected by the closure of Charter Link Clark, Inc.

The state-owned firm said a Job Fair is scheduled on January 9, 2026 (Friday) to provide employment opportunities within Clark Freeport and nearby areas.

In its report dated December 22, 2025, the DOLE Clark Satellite Office documented that “the payment process was carried out in an orderly and systematic manner.”

“Out of a total of 477 affected employees, 399 acknowledged and received their full monetary claims,” the report noted.

“Meanwhile, the remaining affected employees were unable to claim their separation pay as they are currently residing in their respective provinces and are scheduled to claim their benefits next year,” the agency said.

DOLE Regional Office III Regional Director Geraldine Panlilio said the agency will activate its Quick Response Team to profile affected workers and determine possible interventions, including livelihood programs.

She confirmed DOLE’s partnership with CDC in organizing the job fairs to help employees secure new employment.

CDC said it is ready to collaborate with DOLE and other agencies to ensure that the affected employees gain access to programs that provide job opportunities and support sustainable livelihoods.

“We respect the mandate of DOLE and the prerogative of locators to manage their internal affairs, but we also underscore the importance of transparency and coordination, especially in matters that affect the broader Clark community,” said CDC President Agnes Devanadera.

The CDC advised the public to follow its official Facebook page for updates and announcements. (PR)