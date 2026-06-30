CDC, DOLE to streamline foreign work permit process

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) have aligned measures to implement the centralized Alien Employment Permit (AEP) system, ensuring continuity of services for locators in Clark Freeport.

CDC President Agnes Devanadera has met with DOLE Secretary Francis Tolentino to coordinate steps streamlining the processing of permits for foreign nationals.

The move is expected to minimize disruptions during the transition, and support the Ease of Doing Business agenda.

Under the arrangement, CDC will continue preliminary screening of documentary requirements under the Joint Memorandum Order.

For its part, the Bureau of Local Employment will administer the Labor Market Test.

The agencies also discussed a Green Lane for CDC‑endorsed applications and a dedicated AEP identification card for Clark locators.

CDC and DOLE agreed to collaborate on workforce development programs, including labor education, employer and worker orientations, and capability‑building initiatives to support manpower needs of Clark industries.

DOLE committed to conduct seminars and policy briefings for Clark locators, upon CDC’s request, to keep employers informed of labor policies and requirements.

The partnership aims to ensure that reforms in work permit processing are carried out efficiently and responsively for businesses operating in Clark Freeport, the CDC said.