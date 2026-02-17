CDC, Ozoo seal ₱4B lease deal for project in ancestral domain

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) and property developer Ozoo

Development Corporation have sealed a lease agreement for a 200-hectare integrated mixed-use development under a Joint Management Agreement (JMA) covering Certificate of Ancestral Domain Title (CADT) 025-A.

The agreement was signed by CDC President Agnes Devanadera and Ozoo

Development Corporation Chairman Nam Kwan Sik.

The agreement involves a ₱4-billion development anchored by a golf resort, with hotel and villa components. It is intended to support tourism, leisure, and long-term investment within the Clark Freeport.

Once completed, the project is expected to generate 120 direct employment and 450 indirect jobs.

Chairman Nam said the development will integrate smart city technologies and environmentally responsible design, including sustainable infrastructure, efficient resource systems, and regulated land-use practices.

Devanadera said the lease agreement followed consultations with the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) and local leaders, consistent with the governance framework for ancestral domains.

“This is a triumph of what we are fighting for -- progress in the CADT area,” Devanadera said. "Beyond investors and CDC, the true beneficiaries are the owners of CADT. Kaya ngayon, mayroon tayong tagumpay. Ito ang hangad natin para sa lahat."

“Let us take care of this program. Make sure we take care of progress,” the CDC chief added.

The Joint Management Agreement governing CADT 025-A was originally signed on December 6, 2007 but remained unimplemented for nearly 17 years.

On March 19, 2024, the agreement was

operationalized under the leadership of Devanadera following the signing of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the JMA and the Land Use Management Plan by CDC, the NCIP, and the Ayta Indigenous community.

These documents form part of the Ancestral Domain Sustainable Development and Protection Plan (ADSDPP), which serves as the framework for the development and protection of ancestral lands.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by CDC Chairperson Edgardo Pamintuan and members of the CDC Board of Directors, including Jose Philip Panlilio, Manuel Feliciano, Pablo de Borja, Sharon Faye Malapitan-Bautista, Helen Nicolette Henson and other members of the senior management of CDC.

Also present were representatives of the Indigenous Political Structure led by Oscar Rivera of the Pinanlupuyan Mamuun, and NCIP Regional Office III Officer-in-Charge Regional Director Roman Antonio.

Chairman Nam cited the coordination among CDC, NCIP, and the Pinanlupuyan Mamuun throughout the process.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to say something very important, it’s the harmony. Because only through harmony can this project be a success. Through the leadership of CDC, of course Ayta and NCIP, we finally have this ceremony today. Our long wait has a successful conclusion,” Nam said.

For his part, Rivera said the project would benefit the Ayta community.

“Ako po, masaya ako dahil ito ay project na naman, ito po ay kapaki-pakinabang sa buong Ayta,” Rivera said.

Under the JMA framework, CDC and the Indigenous Political Structure jointly manage and authorize developments within ancestral domains, ensuring that investments proceed with respect for Indigenous governance, legal safeguards, and regulatory processes.