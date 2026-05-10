Cebu hosting of ASEAN puts spotlight on PH hospitality, ‘bayanihan’

MANILA – The Philippines’ hosting of the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) succeeded in putting Cebu and the country in the regional spotlight, the ASEAN National Organizing Council (NOC) said on Saturday.

The ASEAN NOC said the bi-annual event, held in various parts of the province, was a “powerful demonstration of Filipino hospitality, bayanihan (cooperation) and whole-of-nation cooperation.”

“We are deeply grateful to every agency, partner, worker, volunteer and especially the people of Cebu, whose dedication and support allowed us to showcase the best of the Filipino spirit to ASEAN and the world,” ASEAN NOC Director General for Operations Hellen De La Vega said in a news release.

The ASEAN NOC said the summit success proved Cebu’s capacity to host engagements of this scale and significance, as well readiness “not only to welcome Southeast Asia, but to open its doors to the world.”

“We thank the people of Cebu, particularly the residents of Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City and Cordova, for your patience, discipline, understanding, and wholehearted support throughout the Summit. Your generosity allowed ASEAN and the world to experience the best of the Filipino spirit,” De La Vega said.

The ASEAN NOC also thanked Megaworld Corporation and The Mactan Newtown, as well as all hotel establishments, venue partners, accommodation providers, tourism stakeholders and mobility partners involved in the summit preparation.

“As the Philippines continues its ASEAN Chairmanship journey throughout 2026, we move forward with renewed determination and gratitude, inspired by the same spirit of solidarity and cooperation that made this Summit a success,” it said.

The Office of the President led the preparations and implementation of the three-day summit and related meetings in coordination with other government and partner sectors. (PNA)