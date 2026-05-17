Cebu Pacific named most punctual airline

Cebu Pacific ranked as the top Philippine carrier for on-time performance (OTP) and fifth overall among Asia Pacific carriers in April 2026.

The low-cost airline achieved an 84.98% on-time arrival rate across over 12,000 systemwide flights based on data from London-based aviation analytics firm Cirium.

Cirium’s OTP review, considered the longest standing in the industry, measures punctuality based on aircraft arrival times.

Flights are considered on time when they arrive at the gate within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival.

“This recognition reflects the discipline and teamwork of our people across the network, who work tirelessly every day to keep our operations running efficiently. At Cebu Pacific, we remain focused on delivering operational excellence so our passengers can enjoy a smooth and reliable travel experience every time they fly with us,” Javier Massot, CEB Chief Operations Officer, said.

To reaffirm its commitment to operational excellence, the airline recently inaugurated the Cebu Pacific Training Academy, a purpose-built, state-of-the-art training facility aimed at providing high-quality, hands-on, and experience-based training for prospective aviation professionals.

The facility was also designed to support service consistency and operational readiness as the airline continues to expand.

CEB has upgraded its Network Control Center into the Cebu Pacific Operations Control Center, enhancing crisis and disruption preparedness while reinforcing the airline’s shift to a more integrated, digital-first, and proactive approach to operational management.

CEB currently operates in 35 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.