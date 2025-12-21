CebuPac: Flights booked via unauthorized channels won't push through

MANILA – Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced on Friday that passengers whose flights were booked using fraudulent cards or via unauthorized channels won't be allowed to board the plane.

The announcement comes as three passengers were nabbed at the Boracay Airport on Thursday for allegedly booking their flights using fraudulent credit cards, and for apparently reselling travel funds on social media platforms.

"Following an investigation, the airline determined that certain individuals used stolen or unauthorized credit cards to book Cebu Pacific flights, which were subsequently converted into travel funds," CEB said in a statement.

Those travel funds were then used to "illegally resell flights through unauthorized channels," the airline added.

The three individuals, according to CEB, were offering CEB flights for sale via several Facebook groups.

"CEB does not have a Facebook group. Don't book your flights there. Book directly through CEB website, app, or credible travel agencies," CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Romero added that passengers, even if they are already in the airport, won't be allowed to board the aircraft if their tickets were bought through Facebook groups selling travel funds that were created fraudulently.

"We could see that in the system," she said.

Passengers who would want to continue with their flights should book through the website or app.

"They would only waste their money and time if they would purchase their tickets again using 'illegal travel funds' as these would be declined," Romero added.

Meanwhile, the airline is coordinating closely with authorities to continue investigating groups engaged in the illegal sale of CEB flights on social media platforms and to protect passengers from fraudulent activities.

It reminded passengers that transacting with unauthorized channels would hinder them from receiving complete bookings and tickets due to incorrect fares.

Further, they could not rebook, check in online, and add bags or meals, the CEB said. (PNA)