Central Luzon featured at PH Festival Tokyo 2025

The cultural and culinary attractions in Central Luzon took center stage at the Philippine Festival Tokyo 2025 held on November 29 to 30 at Yoyogi Park in Shibuya, Japan.

The CL booth during the event was prepared by Department of Tourism Region III (DOT-3), in coordination with the Angeles City Tourism Office (ACTO).

According to DOT-3, the Central Luzon booth drew a high volume of visitors with its interactive exhibits, cultural presentations, and regional products.

One of the most visited segments was the kulitan script writing demonstration by Tang Lucio Sison, the department added.

Sison is a renowned calligrapher who writes names in traditional Kapampangan script known as Kulitan.

Festival-goers also took part in food tasting activities featuring Kapampangan delicacies such as batirol, alongside displays of well-known products from Pampanga.

The booth also featured regional craftsmanship through Puni de Malolos décor from Bulacan and Christmas-themed installations, including traditional Pampanga lanterns.

The exhibit welcomed several distinguished guests, including Philippine Ambassador to Japan Mylene Garcia-Albano; Minamimaki-mura Mayor Yoshito Arisaka of Nagano Prefecture; and Philippine Tourism Ambassador for Japan Alan Shirahama of the group GENERATIONS.

The DOT III and the ACTO said their participation in the festival aims to strengthen Central Luzon’s presence in the Japanese tourism market by promoting the region’s heritage, creativity, and cuisine to thousands of festival visitors.